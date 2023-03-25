Hrithik Roshan has a hearty reaction to girlfriend Saba Azad's 'mermaid' pictures

ANI
Mumbai, March 25
Singer and actor Saba Azad, on Saturday, dropped a string of beautiful pictures in which she donned a designer sequined silver saree.
Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "Mermaid but make it disco!!"
In the gorgeous pictures, she could be dressed in a Manish Malhotra couture saree with a matching backless sequined blouse. In the first pic, she can be seen playing with her hair and posing in a sensual manner.
In the next picture, Saba could be seen leaning slightly backwards and looking straight toward the camera lens.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.
Saba's boyfriend Hrithik Roshan commented, "I see you," followed by a red heart emoticon.
Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "You look gorgeous." Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "WOW," followed by two heart-eye emoticons.
Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.
Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...
Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi
'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...
Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg
Ghanghas is the 6th Indian boxer to be crowned world champio...