Hrithik Roshan has a hearty reaction to girlfriend Saba Azad's 'mermaid' pictures

ANI

Mumbai, March 25

Singer and actor Saba Azad, on Saturday, dropped a string of beautiful pictures in which she donned a designer sequined silver saree.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "Mermaid but make it disco!!"

In the gorgeous pictures, she could be dressed in a Manish Malhotra couture saree with a matching backless sequined blouse. In the first pic, she can be seen playing with her hair and posing in a sensual manner.

In the next picture, Saba could be seen leaning slightly backwards and looking straight toward the camera lens.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Saba's boyfriend Hrithik Roshan commented, "I see you," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "You look gorgeous." Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "WOW," followed by two heart-eye emoticons.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.

#hrithik roshan #saba azad