Hrithik Roshan head over heels, picture of Saba Azad's sandals breaks the Internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been setting couple goals from the time they've begun their relationship. From PDA, trips together to writing lovey-dovey messages for each other on social media, everything they do wins the hearts of their fans.

Now, there is a picture ofHrithik Roshan that's caught everyone's attention. In the picture, Saba Azad can be seen striking a pose in her stunning red outfit and, in the background, her loving boyfriend Hrithik is casually and comfortably holding her stilettoes, like it's just another thing. Now, who can miss this sweet gesture.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Square (@hrithiksquare)

Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event that saw several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.

Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba may tie the knot this year but the couple is yet to make the announcement.

Workwise, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's next directorial 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of her recently released series The Rocket Boys.

#hrithik roshan #NMACC #saba azad