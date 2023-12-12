Hrithik Roshan introduces Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in 'Fighter'

ANI
Mumbai, December 12
Makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of actor Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.
Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan shared the poster that he captioned, "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Call Sign: Taj, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever."
In the poster, Karan can be seen in the Air Force uniform.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.
The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.
Karan was missing from the teaser.
The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets, and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a hot kissing scene of Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.
The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.
The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.
'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.
