Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Saba Azad's 'moves', shares videos

ANI
Mumbai, March 5
Who does not love getting compliments -- especially when it is coming from your loved ones? Singer-actress Saba Azad, on Sunday, garnered praises from her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.
Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a video in which Saba is seen singing and grooving. However, it was Hrithik's caption that caught everyone's attention.
"The moves," he captioned the post.
In the next clip, he expressed happiness as Saba chose to wear Hrithik's T-shirt for her performance.
"Finally wore my @__huemn T," Hrithik captioned the post.
Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.
Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.
