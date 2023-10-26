Hrithik Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan's birthday post by boyfriend Arslan Goni

ANI

Mumbai, October 26

Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan marked her 48th birthday on Thursday.

Her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, took to Instagram to wish Sussanne on her birthday. He captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday my love @suzkr ... first of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but we sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you. This is dedicated to only #us."

In the video, a montage of lovey-dovey candid pictures of the couple can be seen.

In response to his post, Hrithik Roshan reacted in the comment section. He wrote, "Sweet. happy birthday guys !" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

Sussanne, on the other hand, replied, "Nnnn what a faaaaaaab songgggggg." She added, "Myyyyyyyyy Love my Jaaaanuuuu U are my Everything I am the luckiest woman on this planet and this universe has given me the best Gift... You"

Notably, Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

