 Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in school, shares "heartbroken" moment : The Tribune India

"My cycle was broken by senior boys..." Hrithik shares

Hrithik Roshan. ANI



Mumbai, August 8

Actor Hrithik Roshan has stood out to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He made his acting debut 23 years ago with the romantic drama 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' and ever since then there has been no looking back for him. Over the years, he has delivered various impeccable performances that have established him as one of the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry. With every film, he has tried his best to leave a mark. Remember 'Koi... Mil Gaya'?

Helmed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the film saw Hrithik in a completely different avatar. He essayed the role of a mentally-challenged guy Rohit Mehra with the sensibilities of an 11-year-old. Hrithik received several accolades for his performance as a developmentally impaired character.

As the film clocked 20 years today, the 49-year-old star opened up about how he resonated with the character of Rohit. He took a stroll down memory lane and shared that he had faced a lot of bullying as a child like his character in the film.

"I related with Rohit's character completely. Growing up, I was bullied due to my stutter. On days I wouldn't want to go to school and I would cry to my mother. In fact, the scene where Rohit's scooty is broken by Raj and his friends actually happened to me in real life. I had a BMX cycle that was my most treasured possession as a child. My cycle was broken by some senior boys, and I was heartbroken. The vulnerability that was required for Rohit's character, life had already given me through my personal experiences," Hrithik told ANI.

'Koi Mil Gaya' was released on August 8, 2003. The film literally gave India its first sci-fi film starring an adorable extra-terrestrial creature 'Jadoo'. The makers recently re-released the film in theatres to mark its 20th anniversary.

Elated to see children and families re-watching 'Koi Mil Gaya' in theatres, Hrithik said, "Koi...Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise are some of my most proud moments as an actor. It's heartwarming to see all the love Koi...Mil Gaya is receiving from the re-release. I'm so happy that the film is bringing kids back to theatres with their families. As an artist, the love from my audience is my biggest reward and I'm overwhelmed seeing all the nostalgia it's generating and the love that our film is garnering." "We set out to make Koi...Mil Gaya with a lot of love, focusing on the process of filmmaking. The outcome was a sweet surprise, one that my father and I will always cherish and be thankful for," he beamed with happiness.

'Koi Mil Gaya' also starred Preity G Zinta and Rekha in lead roles.

