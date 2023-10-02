Hrithik Roshan reminds Saba Saba Azad 'how amazing are you', binge-watches 'Who's Your Gynac'

IANS

Mumbai, October 2

Superstar Hrithik Roshan gave a major shout out to his girlfriend Saba Azad for her performance in the web series 'Who's Your Gynac?', calling her 'amazing', and said she should be proud of this one.

“Who's Your Gynac?” is the story that revolves around the life of the lead character of Dr Vidushi played by Saba, and the challenges that life throws at her as a new practising gynaecologist.

The show breaks down the journey of a fresher OB-GYN, who is trying to strike a balance both professionally and personally.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hrithik supported her ladylove and shared a collage, which has pictures of Saba, and other star cast.

The actor penned a note along with it, which read as: “What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn't stop. Great work guys! I hope there is more. Congratulations to the entire team!”

In another post, Hrithik wrote: “Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears… And Saba Azad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Screenshots of Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Stories.

Replying to Hrithik's post, Saba said: “Heyyyy… thanks Ro”, with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, talking about the show, Saba had said: “I think ‘Who's Your Gynac?' will touch a personal chord with every girl and woman and find a few allies in men through its story and characters.”

“The importance of healthcare cannot be underestimated and through my character, the very goofy yet loving Dr Vidushi, we want to deliver a message that will hopefully resonate with the audiences across all age-groups and men and women alike,” she added.

Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show is streaming on Amazon mini TV.

Hrithik married Sussanne Khan on December 20, 2000, and the couple got divorced in November 2014. The couple have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Saba are dating for more than a year now.

On the work front, Hrithik has aerial action drama ‘Fighter'. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

#Hrithik Roshan #Mumbai #Saba Azad