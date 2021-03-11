Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad debut as a couple at Karan Johar’s party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni

Chandigarh, May 26
It’s finally official. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are a couple. The two made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made for a gorgeous couple as they walked the red carpet together since the rumours of their relationship surfaced online.
Hand-in-hand, the two arrived at the YRF Studio in Mumbai at the star-studded event. As they posed for the paparazzi, they looked so much in love.
Their pictures from the party have sent netizens into a tizzy. From calling them the cutest couple at Karan Johar’s birthday bash to giving them complements such as ‘made for each other’, ‘They’re so happy together, that’s what a relationship entails, love and companionship’, their fans are quite excited about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twinned in blackat the party. While Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress with golden heels and clutch, Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.
Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended Karan’s birthday bash with boyfriend Arslan Goni. In a black and silver contrast, the two looked stunning together. Sussane donned a short silver dress with matching heels and Arslan wore a black suit paired with black shirt.
Hrithik and Sussanne are on good terms with each other and are co-parenting their sons. The two are supportive of each other’s partners and often comment on their social media handles.
