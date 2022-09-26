Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's new song 'Bande' is full of action

Mumbai, September 26
Action and more action is what best defines the track 'Bande' from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha', which was unveiled on Monday morning by the makers.
The song features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) & Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) in action mode. The lyrics of the song 'Bande' are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.
The theme song 'Bande' is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM CS, as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.
The track gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.
Watch the song:
'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.
The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.
'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.
The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.
'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...