Hrithik Roshan shares pictures with family and girlfriend Saba Azad of Ganesh Visarjan at home

Mumbai, September 23
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday shared a glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan at home and he was joined by some of his family members and girlfriend Saba Azad.
Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs and mentioned that he is keeping away from sweets. In the images, he is seen with his parents, sister and Saba.
Hrithik can be seen in a white T-shirt and pants paired with a jacket and a baseball cap. His father Rakesh Roshan chose to be in casuals. All the women, however, wore Indian wear for the celebration.
He wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya. ‘Tis the season for our home and hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else).”
Check out the photos:
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about his upcoming projects, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's ‘Fighter', an aerial action entertainer. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Disha Patani.
It will be released next year in January.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India
Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun's house in Chandigarh's Sector 15
A property confiscation notice has been affixed outside his ...
US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India
‘Five Eyes' network is an intelligence alliance consisting o...
Assam CM Himanta Sarma's wife files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
Defamation case was filed against the Congress MP for ‘false...