Hrithik Roshan shares touching video message to wish Navratri to his fans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

As the festival of Navratri commences, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to fans and followers. The actor, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and his charming personality off-screen, shared a heartwarming video to mark the first day of this auspicious festival.

In the video, the 'War' actor radiated warmth, displaying a bright smile as he shared his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the importance of the first night of Navratri.

Hrithik Roshan conveyed his sincere prayers, hoping that everyone would find the strength and resilience akin to the invincible Goddess Durga during the auspicious nine days of Navratri. He says, "Today marks the first night of Navratri and I pray from the bottom of my heart that the next 9 days bring us the strength and resilience just like Maa Durga. Wishing you all a very blessed Navratri! Lots of Love!"

The video has been appreciated by fans, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude for his heartfelt message.

As the nine days of Navratri unfold, Hrithik Roshan's message serves as an inspiration for everyone to come together, embrace the joy of the festival, and, most importantly, spread love and positivity.

