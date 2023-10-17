Hrithik Roshan shares touching video message to wish Navratri to his fans

Chandigarh, October 17
As the festival of Navratri commences, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to fans and followers. The actor, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and his charming personality off-screen, shared a heartwarming video to mark the first day of this auspicious festival.
In the video, the 'War' actor radiated warmth, displaying a bright smile as he shared his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the importance of the first night of Navratri.
Hrithik Roshan conveyed his sincere prayers, hoping that everyone would find the strength and resilience akin to the invincible Goddess Durga during the auspicious nine days of Navratri. He says, "Today marks the first night of Navratri and I pray from the bottom of my heart that the next 9 days bring us the strength and resilience just like Maa Durga. Wishing you all a very blessed Navratri! Lots of Love!"
Wishing everyone a blessed and auspicious Navratri ❤️ #Navratri2023 #नवरात्रि #Hrithikroshan pic.twitter.com/iwHs05i3pg— HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) October 15, 2023
The video has been appreciated by fans, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude for his heartfelt message.
As the nine days of Navratri unfold, Hrithik Roshan's message serves as an inspiration for everyone to come together, embrace the joy of the festival, and, most importantly, spread love and positivity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage
CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence
Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...
Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group
The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...
Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested
Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...
Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order
The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...