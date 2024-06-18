Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' to be re-released in cinemas on 20th anniversary

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

“Lakshya”, a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolved around an aimless young man Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, “Lakshya” will again hit the screens this Friday (June 21).

Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

“Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June,” read the caption alongside the trailer of the movie.

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, “Lakshya” also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be popular among listeners.

Boman Irani, Anjula Bedi, Lillete Dubey, M K Raina, Kushal Punjabi, and Om Puri also rounded out the cast.

