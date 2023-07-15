Hrithik Roshan talks about his grandfather, Roshan, on his 106th birth anniversary

ANI

On Friday, actor Hrithik Roshan penned a long note and remembered his grandfather, the late music director, on his 106th birth anniversary.

Hrithik shared a throwback picture with the caption, “Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my daduji, Roshan, whose name I inherit. Although I never had the honour of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work and his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey, and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage.” Roshan, father of music director Rajesh Roshan and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, passed away in 1967.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2024. Apart from that, he also has War 2 alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

#Hrithik Roshan