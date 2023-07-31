Hrithik Roshan wishes 'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand on his birthday

ANI

Mumbai, July 31

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a collage picture and wrote, "Here's to a filmmaker, friend and my favourite 'fighter' to have creative arguments with. Happy Birthday Sid!! May you keep flying high and soaring the skies. Love you, man."

The 'Krrish 3' actor is all set to collaborate with director Siddharth once again for an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film marks Hrithik and Siddharth's third on-screen collaboration after their two blockbuster hits 'Bang Bang' in 2014 and 'War' in 2019.

Siddharth recently helmed actor Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film 'Pathaan' which received massive responses from the audience and emerged to be an all-time blockbuster.

The film also starrs Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Talking about Hrithik's other projects, he will also be seen in the action-thriller film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

#Hrithik Roshan #Instagram #Mumbai