Hrithik Roshan wishes 'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand on his birthday

ANI
Mumbai, July 31
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand.
Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a collage picture and wrote, "Here's to a filmmaker, friend and my favourite 'fighter' to have creative arguments with. Happy Birthday Sid!! May you keep flying high and soaring the skies. Love you, man."
The 'Krrish 3' actor is all set to collaborate with director Siddharth once again for an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.
The film marks Hrithik and Siddharth's third on-screen collaboration after their two blockbuster hits 'Bang Bang' in 2014 and 'War' in 2019.
Siddharth recently helmed actor Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film 'Pathaan' which received massive responses from the audience and emerged to be an all-time blockbuster.
The film also starrs Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.
Talking about Hrithik's other projects, he will also be seen in the action-thriller film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.
The sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Tension grips Nuh after VHP's 'Braj Mandal Yatra' pelted with stones, cars set ablaze
Section 144 imposed in Nuh, internet services suspended till...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...
'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes
Bill criminalises piracy with up to 3 years in jail, up to R...