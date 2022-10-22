Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for mom is all about love, peace and special memories in heartwarming video

Mumbai, October 22
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was recently seen in the action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha', wished his mother Pinkie Roshan on the occasion of her 69th birthday on Saturday.
The 'War' actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of his mother which is a collection of different photographs of the actor with his mom. He wrote in the caption: "I wish you LOVE my mama. LOVE that emerges inside you for YOU. And peace, the kind that connects you with every single being on the planet." Wishing her on her birthday, he further mentioned: "HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY! Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired Transformation yet." Hrithik rounded up the video with the instrumental version of Benny Martin's 'Memories'.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik to be his idol and has worked with him in the 2019 release 'War', wrote in the comments section, "Happy bday pinkie aunty".
IANS
