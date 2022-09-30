Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls ‘Vikram Vedha’ ‘tremendous entertainer’

Mumbai, September 30
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has called 'Vikram Vedha' by far her most favourite movie ever.
Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote: "RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan@saifalikhan_online and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!!" She also declared the movie a "blockbuster", just like Saif Ali Khan's actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
"This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER," Sussanne wrote.
'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.
The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase dreaded gangster Vedha.
The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. IANS
