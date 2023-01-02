Hrithik Roshan flaunts washboard abs in first post post of 2023, fan says 'he is reverse aging'

Mumbai, January 2

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan's first post of 2023 has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.

Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture flaunting his perfectly toned six-pack abs and perfectly ripped body.

Hrithik wrote: "Alright. Let's go. #2023." As soon as he dropped the picture, his friends took to the comment section to praise him.

Varun Dhawan commented: "Okay then."

Punit Malhotra wrote: "Boom!!!!" followed by a fire emoticon.

Check it out:

Last month, Hrithik was holidaying in France with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina.

Speaking about his work, Hrithik will next be seen in the film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.

He was last seen on screen in 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

