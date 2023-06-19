Hrithik Roshan's shirtless pic makes Saba Azad go all 'fire and heart emojis'

Mumbai, June 19
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to a shirtless picture, where he was seen flaunting his muscular back.
Hrithik took to Instagram, where he posted the picture. In the image, his back is towards the camera, and is wearing black pants and a cap.
For the caption, he wrote: "Back day."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from the picture, it was the comment by his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad that caught the eye of many.
She took to the comment section and posted a bicep, fire and heart emojis.
On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.
The actor will also be reprising his role in 'War 2', where he will reportedly be pitted against NTR Jr. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is said to also star Kiara Advani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann
CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...
Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton
Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...
IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief
Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of t...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...