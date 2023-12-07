 Hugh Grant 'hated' playing Oompa Loompa : The Tribune India

Hugh Grant 'hated' playing Oompa Loompa

The movie focuses solely on a young Wonka discovering Oompa-Loompa

Hugh Grant 'hated' playing Oompa Loompa

Hugh Grant has played some versatile characters in his acting career. File photo



IANS

Los Angeles, December 7

Hollywood star Hugh Grant revealed that he 'hated' playing an Oompa-Loompa as he opened up about his most recent film role.

The 63-year-old actor has played some versatile characters over the years but that hasn't stopped him from being honest about certain opportunities.

In the new Wonka film, which is directed by Paddington's Paul King, Grant plays the strange orange-faced creatures who aid Willy Wonka in running his precious chocolate factory.

Unlike the previous films based on the cherished children's book by Roald Dahl, the upcoming release focuses solely on a young Wonka first discovering an Oompa-Loompa and his journey to befriend the creature.

It stars Timothée Chalamet as the eccentric chocolate maker, Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius, and Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka's mum.

In an interview, the Bridget Jones's Diary actor looked back on his performance and said: "It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable" referencing the multiple cameras in his view to capture his facial expression and help bring his character to life. "I made a big fuss about it.”

Before adding: "I couldn't have hated the whole thing more."

The actor said he was left frustrated when he wasn't sure whether or not he needed to act with his body. But he later learned that it wasn't needed as the body acting was done by an animator. He'd said he was glad that was the case: "And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible and it's all been replaced with an animator" reports Digital Spy.

He later went on to say: "I have lots of children and need money," according to Metro.

Ahead of its release, the movie received backlash over casting the British actor to play the creatures, a role which has previously been given to dwarfs. An actor with dwarfism took to Instagram and the media to criticise the movie team's decision and said the role should've been given to someone with the condition.

George Coppen, best known for starring in Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, said: "A lot of actors (with dwarfism) feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love," the English comedian told the BBC.

"A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one."

Coppen also called out the casting of Grant on Instagram, writing, "In the previous two films all the oompa loompas have been played by dwarves but this time round they have decided to take work away from us."

The actor added that while he is unaware if "Hugh is the only one (Oompa Loompa) in the film" or if "there's more who are playing them", he doesn't believe the Notting Hill star should have landed the role at all.


