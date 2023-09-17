Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation

IANS

Actor Hugh Jackman has announced separation from his wife, fellow actress Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage. The Australian couple is separating on amicable terms.

The Aussie couple said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” They continued: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love...”