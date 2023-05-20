Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Prerna Wanvari shares screen space with mother Gayatri Devi

Prerna Wanvari, who essays the role of Swatilekha in Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, is seen sharing the screen with her real-life mother and actor Gayatri Devi, who essays the role of her onscreen mother Madhumalti.

Prerna said, “On the first day of the shoot, when my mother and I ate lunch together on sets, I could not believe that it was real. I have grown up watching my mother perform on stage, and I’ve always dreamt of performing with her. Finally, because of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, I got the opportunity to share the screen with her. I am very grateful that we’re in the same show, portraying the real emotions of a mother and daughter.”

She added, “I feel like I’ve grown as an actor while working with my mother. ”