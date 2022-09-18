Huma a big fan of Madhuri

The Maharani 2 team will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show today (September 18). During the shoots, host Kapil Sharma asked Huma Qureshi about her experience working with Madhuri Dixit in the film Dedh Ishqiya and Huma replied saying how she was star-struck when she saw Madhuri.

The actress said, “I used to watch her perform and could not take my eyes off her. I think every girl looks up to her and when I got a chance to work with her, I was nervous and excited at the same time. But she is such a sweet human being. She made the atmosphere very comfortable. She used to talk to me about her house, and her kids, just like any simple girl and like any normal housewife.”

Huma added, “I remember once we were at a promotional event and there was a crowd that gathered around us. People gathered there only to get a glimpse of her. We got into her car in a hurry because the crowd was getting crazier. She pointed at some people in the crowd and told me about their funny actions. I laughed so much. I was surprised and told her, ‘Oh you are also like us’.”