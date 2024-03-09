Huma Qureshi to portray an auto-rickshaw driver

IANS

On the occasion of Women’s Day on Friday, it was announced that actress Huma Qureshi would be seen playing a female auto-rickshaw driver in a yet-untitled film directed by Vipul Mehta.

The untitled drama unfolds the true story of an auto-rickshaw driver, a woman of iron will and vision. It pays homage to the courage of ordinary women doing extraordinary things.

Huma said: “To depict a character with such indomitable spirit is a rare and cherished opportunity. It’s particularly poignant that we announce this project on Women’s Day — a day that celebrates the power and dignity of women.”