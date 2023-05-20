 Huma Qureshi's biopic 'Tarla' opts for direct OTT release : The Tribune India

Huma Qureshi's biopic 'Tarla' opts for direct OTT release

The film will be streaming on OTT platform Zee5

Huma Qureshi's biopic 'Tarla' opts for direct OTT release

Huma Qureshi in a poster of biopic Tarla. ANI



ANI

ANI

Mumbai, May 20

Actor Huma Qureshi's upcoming biopic film 'Tarla' based on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal will be having a direct OTT release.

'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. The official release date is still awaited.

On Friday, the OTT platform Zee5 announced an expansive line-up of titles featuring originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of cult-favourite series, big-ticket direct-to-digital releases, blockbuster post-theatrical launches and intriguing docu-series, at a star-studded event in Mumbai titled, 'Hooked to 5.' Bringing a bouquet of genres, the much-awaited line-up features sequels of prominent original series like 'Sunflower' Season 2, 'Taj: Reign of Revenge,' 'TVF's Humorously Yours S3' and 'Aam Aadmi Family S4,' 'The Kashmir Files Unreported,' 'Duranga S2,' 'Mithya S2,' 'The Broken News S2,' Guneet Monga's 'Gyarah Gyarah' (11:11), Sudhir Mishra's 'Crime Beat.' Direct to digital movies like 'Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and 'Silence 2,' Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kadak Singh,' 'Huma Qureshi's Tarla,' Sunny Deol's post-theatrical 'Gadar 2'; and power-packed regional titles like 'Vetrimaaran' and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Viduthalai - Part 1, ' Arya's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Nagraj Manjule's Ghar Banduk Biryani, and more.

Talking about the slate, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "2023 holds a significant meaning for us, as we mark the fifth anniversary by presenting a carefully curated line-up featuring the best of talents from the entertainment industry across languages. ZEE5 clocked 100 bn+ streaming minutes in FY'23. This is a testament to the fact that we have grown exponentially by investing in creativity and innovation, enhancing viewing experiences and offering increased value to the viewers. Following the consumer-first philosophy, we are broadening the spectrum of content offerings with a diverse array of genres, formats, languages, and stories. As the platform of choice catering to a wide audience base, we will continue to focus on quality storytelling, & making it accessible across multiple touchpoints. The year has started on an encouraging note, and we are looking forward to audience response to the exciting slate of 111 new titles."

Punit Misra, President - Content and International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realize that today's youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever evolving. At ZEE5, it is our unwavering mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with our viewers on this path, celebrating their multi-dimensionality through stories that ignite their imagination, stoke their dreams, shape their beliefs and inspire their very being."

#huma qureshi #Tarla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

2
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

3
Diaspora

Indian-American high schooler wins top computer science award

4
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

5
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

6
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

7
Punjab

Bid to free 45,000 acres of prime land in Punjab

8
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

9
Trending

‘Chip masterstroke’: Netizens fuel laughter riot as Rs 2000 notes are withdrawn

10
Himachal

NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Wankhede on Friday got relief from Bombay High Court which d...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed