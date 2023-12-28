‘I am a simple Bombay boy,’ Nikitin Dheer

Tell us something about your role in the show?

Embracing the complexity and depth of this iconic figure is both a challenge and an opportunity. As an actor, I am excited to dive into Ravan’s persona, shedding light on the inner turmoil and struggles faced by Ravan.

You are shooting in Umargaon for the show, away from the family. How does it feel?

I am excited to shoot in Umargaon as the place has so much greenery and clean air. This will be a good change for me. The production team takes very good care and provides all possible facilities, including very comfortable accommodation.

What is special about Shrimad Ramayan?

It is a big mythological show that will highlight the virtues of devotion, righteousness and truth, and also depict the vices of greed, ego and deceit.

Do you think playing a mythological character is a huge responsibility in a country like ours?

Yes, definitely. It is a huge responsibility. When one is playing a mythological character, it becomes important to resemble and match up to the expectations set by the audience. Be it costume, makeup or acting, one needs to convince them.

What are your thoughts on mythological shows?

I believe that there is a lot to learn from Indian mythology in terms of wit, strength and life lessons. It will not just entertain the viewers but will also educate them. Mythological shows are a medium to highlight our roots in an interesting way. That is what I really appreciate about mythological shows.

Is the life of an actor difficult?

Well, it depends where on the journey you are placed. Life is general is difficult and challenging. One just has learn to roll with the punches.

You have been a celebrated actor. Is it difficult to keep up that image?

Thanks for those kind words. Fortunately for me I am exactly the way I am, no matter where I go. So, there is no pressure of keeping an image.

Describe yourself in a few words?

I am a simple Bombay boy, who loves martial arts and lifting big weights and feels alive when he is in front of the camera. For whom family means the world and friends are life support. I like to keep things real simple.