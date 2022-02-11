I am already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head, says Alia Bhatt

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Although their relationship continues to charm fans world over, but Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often face the marriage question. Fans probably can’t wait to know when this Bollywood couple will tie the knot. In 2020, Ranbir has told in an interview that he would have been married to Alia had not the pandemic not occurred.

This time, it’s Alia Bhatt who has reacted to Ranbir’s statement about their marriage. Agreeing with Ranbir, Alia said he is not wrong in saying that they would have been married by now had it not been for the pandemic. Alia further said that she’s already married to him in her head.

Reacting to Ranbir’s old interview, Alia said whenever their wedding happens, it will work out beautifully. The actress said, I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way,” in a conversation with NDTV.

Their love for each other sets many couple goals. Be it pictures from their getaway to Ranthambore for Ranbir’s birthday, New Year’s trip, family time with Ranbir’s mother and sister or when at the Dugra Puja Ranbir helped Alia with her lehenga, fans continue to swoon over the couple’s PDA.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her film Gangubai Kathawadi, due to release on February 25.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra that releases on September 9.

