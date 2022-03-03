‘I am back in full form,’ says Hemant Chaddha

What was your debut show and how did you get into acting?

My debut show was Kasauti Zindagi Kay. I wanted to make a career in creative arts. I started modelling and did many ad films. I got my first offer from BR Films for an episodic story, and this was my first step into acting.

Why have there been gaps in your career?

There were gaps because I was doing interiors, home improvements and home staging for a while which involved a lot of travelling. I love travelling and both things went hand-in-hand. I was creating beautiful houses and seeing beautiful places. Now that all my projects are done, I am back in full form to take charge of my career in acting.

What kind of work are you looking for?

Now since I am back, I am open to good offers on all platforms, and roles that are challenging. I would like to play a cop as the vardi look will suit me.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

If not an actor, I would have been a pilot or a chef. I also have a degree in mechanical engineering, so probably would have worked in the automobile sector. I feel one should stick to one’s career choices and give it one’s best. My heart is in acting so I am meeting people for work.

Are you finding it difficult to get work?

It was never easy to begin with, but I have been lucky that I got to work with many amazing people and a chance to work with producers who have been very supportive. Hard work pays off and I am sure very soon I will be back in action.

The competition has increased tremendously. What is your viewpoint?

Yes, it’s true that competition has increased but so have platforms. Now, entertainment is not just limited to movies and TV alone.

How do you feel the content in the TV industry has changed over time?

Content has evolved as digital media has become big. We now have the unprecedented freedom of choice offered by VOD and OTT platforms. Video streaming apps have changed the face of entertainment. The variety of content is a big lure for actors.