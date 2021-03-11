‘I am director’s actor,’ says Abhishek Malik

What is this new show all about?

There are two male characters in the show - Rahul played by me and Kabir. The female character is Katha. As the story unfolds, we will get to know who is the reason for Katha’s smile—Rahul or Kabir.

What prompted you to take up this show?

Definitely the story. As a character, Rahul has various shades and there will be a lot of scope for me to show my potential. I am coming back to television after a year and I am very happy to portray this character.

How did you prepare for this role?

I am a director’s actor, so I follow all the directions very minutely. Then, I also have regular discussions with the creative team of a show. This helps me know my character graph better.

Ten years in the industry is a long time. Who has been your strength?

Definitely my family. I am the only actor in the family, and after every episode, my mother calls me and shares her feedback. She is my biggest critic.

How has life changed after marriage?

Life has changed for the better. As an actor when I am working constantly. My wife Suhani understands that and gives me that space.

How does your wife react to your acting?

She has not seen much of my work. But after our marriage last year this is my first show and she will definitely give her feedback.

What keeps you away from reality shows?

I keep getting offers but the makers don’t find me controversial. I have done Splitsvilla earlier though.

When not working, what do you love to do?

If I am not working, you will find me at my Delhi home spending time with my family. I love travelling.