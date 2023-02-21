‘I am my biggest critic,’ says Bigg Boss 9 fame Digangana Suryavanshi

How has been the journey so far?

It is tough to describe everything in a few words. I feel as an artiste we are able to create different characters, be different people, portray highs and lows—this itself is a good feeling.

You started your career when you were quite young. Any regrets about that?

There are pros and cons to everything. And I am a person who doesn’t crib about things. I have faced a lot of struggle and find it uncomfortable to talk about it. I think there is no age to begin your career.

Tell us about your film Mahal. How has it shaped up?

This is one of my most exciting projects. I am playing a princess. It has shaped up well and I am waiting for others to see that.

An actor has to face a lot scrutiny and nowadays trolls as well. How do you handle that?

You just have to deal with it as this is a part and parcel of the industry.

Who do you consider your biggest critic?

I am my biggest critic. No one around me is as tough on me as I am.

What process do you follow to update yourself as an actor?

I wish there was a textbook to update myself in acting. Sometimes you need to let go of a few things, because your ideology can clash with the role you are playing. It is more important to know how the film is being made, what kind of content is being made.

With the current paparazzi culture, what effort do you take for your looks?

I think paparazzi are only there when they are invited. So, we are all well prepared. I am always in comfortable attire. I never dress up for a red carpet or airport.

Who is your role model and why?

I believe in dealing with different situations, not in role models. Though I look up to artistes like Kishore Kumar, Madhubala and Elvis Presley.

You started your career with TV. Would you like to do television shows again?

I would like to do it but maybe in a different capacity. I am not looking forward to any daily soap.

Any one hobby which you would like to pursue now?

It keeps changing with time. I am not consistent and I am not very proud of that. During the lockdown I was quite interested in painting and played a lot of indoor games with my father. Whenever there is some time, I love to play table tennis.

What’s on your bucket list for 2023?

I am someone who doesn’t plan much in advance. Definitely I would like to do better things than last year.