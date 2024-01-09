‘I believe in marriage, says Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Arjit Taneja

What is the response you are getting from the viewers for your role in the show?

The response is good. People are loving my character Virat. I am feeling proud to be a part of this show.

What kind of preparation have you done to get into the skin of the character?

Virat is a worldly-wise Punjabi munda, who has a cynical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers in the past. To portray this affluent, flamboyant Delhi-based character, I reconnected with my roots in Delhi. I have borrowed from my own life experiences with family and friends and the kind of colloquial language used in Delhi to ensure an authentic representation. The creative team also helped me internalise the nuances of Virat’s personality, while I also worked on the physical aspects of the character to portray his unique traits authentically. I believe these efforts contribute to a more genuine and relatable portrayal on screen.

What do you think the viewers should take away from the show?

Television over the years has mirrored society. It’s a classic cycle of art imitating life and life in turn imitating art. And here, in this context, the idea is to depict a modern day take on relationships, marriage and love. The youth today are divided in their approach towards marriage. While on one side, we have some who believe that marriage takes a consistent amount of work to achieve a fine balance between the spouses and still believe in its sanctity. There is also another side that has begun to lose faith in the institution out of their own personal experiences and even question whether it is needed at all. Our story explores what happens when two people from diverse cultural backgrounds and opposite points of view on the subject of marriage cross paths.

What was the reason behind saying ‘yes’ to the show and your role?

I said yes to this show because of our producer Mukta Dhond. The way she narrated the storyline, and my character Virat, I didn’t even think for a second, and said ‘yes’. The second reason is Sriti, my best friend. I remember we met each other seven years back in Kumkum Bhagya, and the bond that was built then has only grown stronger with time. This is for the first time, we are paired opposite each other, and trust me it is not easy shooting romantic sequences with a friend because every time we shoot the same we burst out in laughter and have to give a couple of takes. We have a great team to work with.

The show is about marriage and relationships. What is your take on the same?

When it comes to marriage and relationships, unlike my character Virat, I believe in it. I feel that every bond needs effort and nurturing. Virat has his own reasons for being against the concept of commitments which will eventually unfold in the show, but I am totally opposite of him. I am not thinking or planning to get married. Currently, my focus is only on my career and this show.