‘I believe in smart work’

Tell us something about your background.

I am a Kashmiri Pandit. I was born in Kashmir but brought up in Pune. I come from a family where all the boys are engineers and all the girls are doctors. It was very difficult for me to live up to their expectations, but somehow I managed to become a mechanical engineer.

How did you get into modelling and acting?

Ever since I was in middle school, I wanted to be a model. While my friends used to hang out, I started working out instead. I started modelling when I was 17. My mom always wanted to see me as a Gladrags model, so I worked hard, auditioned, and finally got into it. Nearly 5 lakh boys audition for Gladrags each year all over India, and I made it through. That’s how I moved to Mumbai and started my career as a model.

How was your experience working on Ekta Kapoor’s Kalash—Ek Vishwas?

When I was approached by Balaji Productions for the role of Addy, it was like a dream come true. Not only did I make new friends, but there was also a lot to learn from those experienced actors. My experience at Kalash-Ek Vishwas was really amazing, and I am looking forward to work with them again soon.

If you were not an actor, what would you have been?

If I were not an actor, then I would have either been a hair stylist or a chef.

What changes have you seen in the industry over the years?

I haven’t seen much change in our industry over the years. It was always very welcoming, and it still is. The only change I see is that OTT platforms have increased job opportunities.

Why have you not taken on any projects post Kalash?

After Kalash, I wanted to take a break from serials and get into films, as I had been doing television for the past three years, starting with Veera and followed by Sadda Haq, Jhalli Anjali, and then Kalash. I shot for a Hindi film Teen Pakau in Macau and a Telugu film Porivernam, but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, they were shut down.

Does having good looks matter in the TV industry?

In my opinion, having good looks does not always help you. Now, the cinema has changed. It’s not about heroism anymore. It’s all about the character and how well you justify it. Having good looks makes it difficult for an actor to fit into all roles.

What do you think about luck versus hard work with reference to success?

In the 10 years of my career, I have understood one thing: luck is one factor that you cannot control. In today’s lifestyle, it is not possible to put hard work into everything. I believe in smart work. Smart work is something where you know a bit of everything and how to apply it in your day-to-day life.