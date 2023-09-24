IANS

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was offered a role in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Body Of Lies. However, he declined it because he did not like the role that was offered to him.

Body of Lies is a 2008 spy action thriller film directed and produced by Ridley Scott starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in the lead roles. Asked in a media chat why he said no to Hollywood movies even though offers kept coming his way, Nana said, “It was because I did not have confidence about delivering the dialogues in English. I don’t have that fluency. I could have memorised that and done that anyway.”

“But the roles that were offered, I did not like them. I can’t play a terrorist. People who follow my work or love me see me playing that I wouldn’t like. It was in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film Body Of Lies...”