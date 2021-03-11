'I completely relate to Pushpa,' says Karuna Pandey

How did you land the title role in this new show?

I got a call for the audition and found the script amazing. And yes, Hats Off Productions is a very big reason for me to accept this role. This is my first show with producer JD Majethia, who is also a very talented actor. There were no second thoughts about it.

Tell us about your role.

I play Pushpa. She is from Gujarat, and is full of life. There is something unique about this character, so I grabbed this opportunity.

Pushpa is touted as a women-centric series. Please share details.

I believe television is a women-centric medium as women follow television more. This show is very inspiring as it has a strong storyline. All the characters are equally important and everyone is going to learn a lot from this show.

How difficult was it to play a role like Pushpa?

It was easy as I can relate to Pushpa. In real life, I am a positive person.

Talking about your journey in the tinsel world, how challenging has it been?

It has been quite challenging. When I came to Mumbai, my father was suffering from cancer. I started my career here and my father left us. But I feel God has always been there by my side. There was pain and suffering, but later on positive things happened. Life goes on.

You are not that active on social media platforms. Why so?

I am not on Facebook. I distanced myself five years back. I am on Instagram since I feel it is all about posting videos and photos and just generating happiness. But I am not too active as I don’t like to get into arguments. It creates negativity.

TV viewers are moving towards web. How do you see this change?

It is a positive sign. Change is the law of nature. Whatever I am today, it is because of television. But now, even I would like to experiment and explore different mediums. It is necessary to adapt to the changing world.

Besides acting, any other art form that you like?

Dance and music! I love dancing and singing. Though I do not sing very well, I love listening to music. It cleanses my soul. Be it bhajans, ghazals, old songs, classical, instrumental, anything—I just love music.

What is the fitness regime you follow?

These days we are very busy with Pushpa Impossible and my fitness regime has taken a back seat. I eat one proper meal a day, rest of the day I fruit and salads. I walk as much as I can. Pushpa is an energetic person and I get a chance to walk a lot while doing my role too.