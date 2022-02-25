I cook my own food, says actor Ayush Anand

Which was your last show?

Tujhse Hai Raabta was my last show on television in 2020 and I am making a comeback very soon.

What were you up to during this two-year break?

After completing Tujhse Hai Raabta, I ventured into production. I jointly produced a short film with my friend Samarth Shandilya, titled Lappad, which was directed by Tushar Tyagi. I was hopping between Delhi and Haryana in 2021, so could not take up any acting assignment in between. Now I have web series, Hasratein, lined up, which will release on Hungama Play in March.

You got to work with actress Jaya Prada in Perfect Pati. How was the experience?

Can’t describe that in one word. She is so professional, loving and affectionate. I still remember during a shot I had to breakdown and fall on my knees, and I accidentally landed on her foot, which really hurt her. But still she was so calm and kept telling me it was okay.

What kind of roles do you prefer?

The character needs to have substance, it should be challenging to the extent that I should have butterflies in my stomach a night before the shoot. Positive or negative does not matter to me.

Who is your inspiration in acting and why?

I am not inspired by stars as such because I believe every person has his or her own journey. Rather, I draw inspiration from the people around me whom I find very hard working, disciplined and focused, as they push me to strive harder in life.

If not an actor what would you have been and why?

No plan B for me. I am and will always be an actor. There is nothing that gives me creative satisfaction apart from acting.

What are your hobbies?

Travelling, listening to music, exercising, reading self-help books and enjoying at my place alone whenever I find time. Maintaining hobbies is very important as workaholism gets addictive!

Two things that no one knows about you?

I cook my own food. I have not had any cheat meal since the past 15 years. Not even cake on my birthday.