‘I cried watching Kadak Singh’

PTI

Time and again actor Pankaj Tripathi has proved his finesse and versatility with the kind of projects he chooses to work in. His latest film Kadak Singh is no exception.

Babil Khan. PTI

In the film, Tripathi will be seen in a completely different role. As per the trailer, which was launched on the opening day of 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Kadak Singh promises a captivating narrative that explores the complexities of identity.

Tripathi said, “I watched the film and I became extremely emotional. It’s a great and different film. In fact, I cried twice while watching it. Ekdum kadak bani hai film.”

Kadak Singh will be out on ZEE5 on December 8. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles.

This is where he belongs

Babil Khan says he was grappling with the loss of his father, actor Irrfan Khan, when he started working on the Netflix show The Railway Men and credits his co-star Kay Kay Menon for creating an environment where he felt a sense of belonging. During a press conference at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday evening, the actor revealed he had started working on the series about seven-eight months after his father’s demise.

Babil, who made his debut with Qala and also starred in the streamer’s recent release Friday Night Plan, said he found solace on the sets of The Railway Men. “When I was working with Kay Kay sir on this series, I was going through a huge loss. I had lost my best friend and father in one day. It was seven or eight months before we started shooting for this,” the young actor said. “When I would arrive on the sets, that was the only time I felt like I belonged anywhere. When I was working with Kay Kay sir, that was the only time in that period of my life when I felt like I belonged,” he added.

#Pankaj Tripathi