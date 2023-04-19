 I don’t carry my ego or my pride: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her global success : The Tribune India

I don’t carry my ego or my pride: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her global success

The former Miss World, arguably the only mainstream Indian actor to make it big in the American entertainment industry, is now fronting the global spy series ‘Citadel’

I don’t carry my ego or my pride: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her global success

Priyanka Chopra. Instagram/priyankachopra



PTI

Mumbai, April 19

Why haven't other Indian stars done it? That's the question Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is asked all the time and one to which she has no ready answer other than the fact that she left the baggage of being a Bollywood star when she crossed over to the West.

The former Miss World, arguably the only mainstream Indian actor to make it big in the American entertainment industry, is now fronting the global spy series ‘Citadel’.

"People ask me all the time, why haven't other people done it? Why haven't other actors from India broken the way you've broken? I don't have the answer to that. All I know is that the one thing that I did, which maybe led to it, was I didn't carry my baggage,” Priyanka told PTI in an interview during a recent visit to India.

“I come from India and I'm a big star here, and I have an entourage of 20 people. I don't do that (there). I will give an audition. I have no qualms in walking into the room and showing people my work. I'm not afraid of the work. I don't carry my ego or my pride," she added.

The 40-year-old decided to explore Hollywood at the peak of her career in the Hindi film industry around 2011-2012. She began as a singer with the single ‘In My City’ and went on to feature as the lead in the American TV show ‘Quantico’ and played the antagonist in the film ‘Baywatch’. Most recently, she was seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves.

The actor said it took her eight years of building her "credibility" with "smaller roles and movies" to finally reach a position where she is getting opportunities with big names such as ‘The Matrix’ creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who have produced ‘Citatdel’.

"I've been a leading lady for a very long time, whether that's in Hollywood or in Bollywood. I consider myself a leading lady. It takes time to get there. It took me about eight years working in Hollywood to be able to do leading parts," the actor said.

In her 20 years in the Hindi film industry, she has starred in films such as ‘Kaminey’, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, the nature of the "beast" that the entertainment industry is remains the same, start with "smaller roles and movies" and build your "credibility", Priyanka said. 

       

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

3
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

4
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

5
Himachal

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

8
Delhi

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

9
Punjab

Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks to protest Centre’s value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

10
Nation

Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

Government sources say the ground situation in that country ...

Ailing Nepal President being airlifted to AIIMS

Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS

Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials