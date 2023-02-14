Not to Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicates his Valentine's Day post to...'I don't know whether it was love at first sight'

ANI
Mumbai , February 14
It's Valentine's Day and actor Ajay Devgn has penned a love-filled post on social media. If you are thinking that his post is for his wife Kajol then you are wrong.
He dropped a V-Day post for "camera."
Ajay wrote, "I don't know whether it was (love) at first sight. But somewhere along the way, the camera slowly but surely became my obsession. Dedicating this Valentine's Day to something that never fails to excite me. Thanks dear camera for enhancing my world view." Alongside the caption, Ajay shared a video working behind the camera on the sets of Bholaa.
I don’t know whether it was ❤️ at first sight. But somewhere along the way, the camera slowly but surely became my obsession. Dedicating this #ValentinesDay to something that never fails to excite me. Thanks dear camera for enhancing my world view. https://t.co/ormS6gS0Us— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 14, 2023
Ajay's post elicited hilarious response from netizens.
A user wrote, "Ghar pe kajol maam marengi camera ko valentine bol rahe ho." "No post for Kajol mam? She will see you at home," another one commented.
Coming back to 'Bholaa', it is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.
'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.
