‘I don't want to get typecast,’ says Tanuj Virwani

PTI

It is easy for an actor to be typecast and Tanuj Virwani, best known for Prime Video series Inside Edge, says he is careful about not choosing similar kinds of projects.

The actor is looking forward to a string of interesting outings, including Murshid, a series with Kay Kay Menon, a film with Vijay Raaz titled Johnny Jumper, a light-hearted film Puppy Love, and a short film with Gajraj Rao.

He will also be seen in Applause Entertainment’s untitled crime thriller series alongside Rahul Dev.

“I’m trying to keep things fresh and attempt different things. I can promise the audience that with every project that I do, whether it’s a small or big role, I’ll try to do something different.

“I don’t want to get typecast or slotted. Getting slotted or typecast in our industry is perhaps the easiest thing,” Virwani said.

The actor, who starred as the hot-headed star cricketer Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge in his digital debut, said the OTT platforms helped him grab diverse work opportunities, including the ongoing Season 15 of reality show Splitsvilla. The actor co-hosts Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with Sunny Leone.