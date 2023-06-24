I enjoy being old, says Hollywood actor Harrison Ford

ANI

Actor Harrison Ford is simply not ready to retire from Hollywood. When asked if he has considered retiring, Ford, 80, told presenter Chris Wallace, “I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” during an appearance on ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’

“I love to work. I love to feel useful,” Ford, who turns 81 next month, said during the interview. When Ford recently spoke about the new Captain America film, he stated he hasn’t lost his enthusiasm for the industry. “I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did. I don’t want to be young again. I was young, and now I enjoy being old… I never wanted to be rich and famous…I just wanted to be an actor.”