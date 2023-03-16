I enjoy doing romantic films with Shah Rukh Khan, says Rani Mukerji

Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol 13 celebrated Rani Mukerji in the ‘dream finale’ episode in the presence of the actress herself. Making an appearance for the first time on the show, Rani not only promoted her upcoming film, Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway, but also enjoyed the performances by the top seven contestants.
Bidipta Singh from Kolkata impressed everyone by singing Tumhi Dekho Na and Chup Chup Ke from the movies Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Bunty Aur Babli, respectively. Rani said, “I’ve done a variety of films but my favourite genre is romance. I enjoy doing romantic films with my hero; the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. The first song you sang, Tumhi Dekho Na, is one of my career’s best. We had filmed Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in New York, and I remember that it was extremely cold in September.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks
As soon as the House assembles for the day, some opposition ...
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case
Denies relief to Sukhbir Badal
It's time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM; not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress
Stalemate over closure of institutions opened by previous BJ...