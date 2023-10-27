‘I feel FOMO about not being a part Bigg Boss 17’, says Sara Khan

Bigg Boss fame and TV actress Sara Khan, who was a contestant on Season 4, recently expressed her FOMO about not being a part of this season!

Sara said, “Being a part of Bigg Boss will forever hold a special place in my heart. My journey on the show was a great mix of unforgettable moments and valuable lessons. Whether it was building friendships, having fun, or even engaging in trivial arguments, I cherished every bit of it. Today, I can’t help but feel a strong sense of FOMO about not being a part of Bigg Boss Season 17.”

She further added, “At first it was hard to believe that there will be a phone inside the house! It was indeed shocking to know that the contestants will be allowed to have access to crucial information that can change the entire gameplay, all via the Glance smart lock screen. It’s quite a departure from my season, where we could only receive votes through SMS. Bigg Boss has certainly become smart! It will be exciting to see how the Glance Smart Lock Screen will influence the contestants’ strategies within the house as they use their Dil, Dimaag and Dum to make the most of it.”