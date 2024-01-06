‘I got the rhythm, but no experience’

What prompted you to take up Jhalak?

I think the only reason I’m taking up Jhalak is that it’s going to push me out of my comfort zone. Like in an extreme way where, I’ll be pushing my limits. I think it is fun. I want to experience that and, yeah, I’m taking it as a challenge.

You’re entering as a wild card contestant. Is it an advantage?

Definitely not, because I’m not getting any safety weeks and eliminations and judgment is going to start immediately.

Who will be the toughest contender for you in the show?

I think it’s not like I’m competing with some contestants, but I think it is the journey of getting better. I’m challenging myself and the competition is with me. It’s a cliché, I know, but, yeah, this is how it is because the judges are going to judge the same way. They are not expecting anything extra from me, but they want to see how much I’m capable of and how much I can push myself.

Do you consider yourself a pro or a non-dancer?

Definitely a non-dancer. I have no experience in dancing. Like, whatever I have done is like 10- second reels or something like that. That is also very casual dancing compared to TV shows. I have the rhythm, but no experience.

What do you have to say about your choreographer Shivani Patel?

I think she’s one of the best in the industry and she’s very sweet and patient. She has this X-factor that a choreographer needs. She makes every hard step easy for me to understand and makes sure that I push my limits in a beautiful way. So, yeah, I think she’s just amazing.

How’s the rehearsal practice going on? How many hours are you devoting?

I’ve got the least amount of time because my casting was done at the last minute. And, I’ve got only four days. I’ve been rehearsing for at least 12-13 hours daily. So, I have swollen muscles, joints and everything. My skin is peeled off from my feet. And it’s the same condition that Deepika Padukone faced during Nagaras and Dhol Baje. I can really relate to what a real hustle is when it comes to physically testing your body.

When was the first time you actually danced in real life?

I think the first time was at some New Year party when I was a kid.

What is your favourite type of dance?

I think it’s Bollywood. I think I enjoy it thoroughly because I have that Bollywood kid in me and I just enjoy it because there’s no stress, because I feel it.

Who is your ultimate dance guru?

The current dance gurus for me are Shivani and Tarun. Tarun is Shivani’s husband. I really admire them.

How has this demanding nature of television contributed to your growth as an actor?

TV has been an incredible teacher. The challenges force you to develop resilience and toughness. You learn to adapt quickly, improve your craft continuously, and handle the pressure with grace. It’s a transformative experience that shapes you both personally and professionally.

How do you navigate through this competitive landscape?

Competition has undeniably increased. My belief is that hard work pays off. If you stay focused, work diligently on your craft, and remain confident, you will undoubtedly find opportunities. There are numerous projects out there; you just need to persevere and trust that your unique skills will make a mark.