I had no backing, says Sharvari

IANS

Actress Sharvari has said when she ventured into the world of cinema, she had no backing and knew that for surviving in the industry, her work needed to either be a hit or receive acclaim. Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of the film Vedaa, took to Instagram and shared a still from the film, featuring actor John Abraham.

The actress captioned it, “Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer — I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done… years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt and introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well… the stars have to really align to get that one project. That empowers you to deliver the best.” Sharvari stepped into the industry with the 2020 film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

