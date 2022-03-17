'I have been misjudged: Ali Merchant

Why did you choose to enter Lock Upp?

The show has happened at the right point of my life. I have been misjudged in my life and as an artiste I have gone through many emotions. Maybe through this show I can speak about all that.

How comfortable are you being in the same show with your ex-wife Sara Khan?

Twelve long years have passed. I am a much more sorted and mature person now and I feel men should know how to say no, which I didn’t know earlier.

What is your take on the show?

I am happy that the show is doing extremely well. The audience is loving it! After all, it is produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the two queens of the industry.

Anyone in the show you know and think you will gel with?

Munawar Faruqui is one whom I know well. I think we will be gelling well.

What will you miss the most from the outside world?

Holi is one festival which I love to celebrate. I am a professional DJ and I had the privilege of performing with some great international musicians. And, when I was away my music kept me alive. Music is something which I will miss deeply.

You have done a lot of fiction TV shows in the past. Would you like to do anything on that line?

I have completed a web series and that will release when I will be inside the Lock Upp. Right now, I am in a position when I want to take work according to my wishes. I am not in a hurry.

Last few years were tough on you. Who has been your pillar of strength?

My parents and my grandmother. They have been my constant source of strength.

What is your take on Indian music now?

We have reached the Billboards now and the way we are moving we will be doing much better in coming years.

Share a memorable moment from your DJ career?

I had an opportunity to open the Dabangg concert in 2019 along with Salman Khan and also performed with singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhwa and B Praak.