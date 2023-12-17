‘I hope audience loathes Jarnail’

Every actor loves to experiment with their roles. One such actor is Manoj Chandila, who has been enjoying exploring his character that has shades of grey. His character, Jarnail, in the Zee TV’s fiction offering Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is erratic by nature, which is indeed helping him grow as an actor. He shares how the real talent of acting lies in expressing one’s character even when there is no dialogue in the scene.

Manoj says, “I’ve played negative roles in my career, but Jarnail is a bit different. He’s unpredictable, impatient, and an angry man by nature. So, to think like him becomes difficult at times because I am very opposite of him in real life. It is challenging yet exciting. There is a lot of scope for improvisation. When I don’t have any dialogue in the scene, I have to give my 100 per cent with just the facial expressions, and I think, that is the kind of acting I want to ace in. I am grateful for Jarnail, I hope the audience loathes him, which will prove I am doing something right as an actor.”