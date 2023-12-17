‘I hope audience loathes Jarnail’

Every actor loves to experiment with their roles. One such actor is Manoj Chandila, who has been enjoying exploring his character that has shades of grey. His character, Jarnail, in the Zee TV’s fiction offering Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is erratic by nature, which is indeed helping him grow as an actor. He shares how the real talent of acting lies in expressing one’s character even when there is no dialogue in the scene.
Manoj says, “I’ve played negative roles in my career, but Jarnail is a bit different. He’s unpredictable, impatient, and an angry man by nature. So, to think like him becomes difficult at times because I am very opposite of him in real life. It is challenging yet exciting. There is a lot of scope for improvisation. When I don’t have any dialogue in the scene, I have to give my 100 per cent with just the facial expressions, and I think, that is the kind of acting I want to ace in. I am grateful for Jarnail, I hope the audience loathes him, which will prove I am doing something right as an actor.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...