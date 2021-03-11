‘I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 16

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, in a latest interview, shared that he launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjabi music industry.

He was so impressed with Moosewala’s song “So High” that he dropped a big artist’s song and launched his music company ‘Humble’ with it instead.

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal shared a close bond with the late singer, who was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Grewal shared, “I launched Sidhu in Punjab. When I had to launch our music company Humble, we recorded a song with a big artist. Around that time, a close friend told me about Sidhu and said after you launch your company, please try and release his song.”

“When I heard the song, I found the song unbelievable, and I said it’s a song which can become a hit whenever it will be released,” he added

“So High” turned out to be a chartbuster bringing in profit for Humble and popularity for Sidhu Moosewala. The video of the song has over 5.6 million views on YouTube week after Moosewala’s death, Grewal urged music producers not to release any unfinished or finished songs of the late singer.

He did as he felt that that the unreleased songs of Moosewala were the “only property” his parents has of his son.

As per Moosewala’s father, over 40-50 songs are yet to be released of the late singer.

Gippy Grewal said he and Sidhu were to collaborate on a song and had met three days before his death to discuss it.