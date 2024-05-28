ANI

After mesmerising the audience with her two-night performance at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, Taylor Swift has now written a loving thankyou note to Lisbon and its people.

“It’s official, I left my heart in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home,” she wrote on her Instagram handle. “I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada.”

And in a video on X, Taylor referred to her previous music eras, naming her albums Red, Fearless, and Speak Now, which she toured throughout the world, “And during the course of those tours... we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon.