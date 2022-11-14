‘I let my work do the talking, saysactor Mohit Abrol

What prompted you to take up Ratri Ke Yatri 2?

I have known the director and producer Anil V Kumar for a long time now and he wanted me to be a part of Ratri Ke Yatri 2. I was very excited when I heard the script and I jumped on board because it is a brilliant story and my co-stars Rashami Desai and Abigail Pandey are great.

How was the experience working on the project?

It has always been great working with Anil sir. We worked together seven years back for a show. We shared a very good rapport. It’s fun working with him, the energy that he brings on the sets is great.

The content of the stories is quite bold and real. What do you have to say about it?

Stories on red light areas mostly grab attention. Sex trade is still a taboo in our society. Whatever we don’t accept socially will always attract attention.

How much time did you take to get into the skin of the character?

As for preparation, I mostly Googled to know how red light areas worked. My character is a corporate guy who frequently visits red light areas. It took me a week to get into the character.

The struggle in the entertainment industry never ends. Your comment.

Yes, it’s a fact that the struggle never ends in the entertainment industry. Once you complete one project, you’re in search of another. You always crave for good work, which is why I think the struggle never ends.

Visibility in the industry is important to be in the news. What’s your take?

I agree. Here, your previous work decides your next project. On the other hand if you get a good response to your character, the media pays you attention. Visibility in the industry is important.

Why have not we seen you in any reality show?

I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss. I actually had an offer three years back but because I wasn’t prepared, I chose not to do it. I think it’s a great platform for actors.

You choose to stay low profile. Is it a conscious decision?

Yes, I love to stay low profile because I don’t like people talking about me. I think my work should speak for me.

OTT has given competition to daily soaps. What do you think?

OTT is a different platform and I don’t think it in competition with television. The TV audience is completely different and the OTT audience is very different.