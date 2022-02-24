I love powerful characters, says actor Adaa Khan

Tell us about your role in Naagin 6. How is it to be back on the series?

I will be seen in a special appearance in Naagin 6. It is always amazing to be back as Shesha. It’s a beautiful feeling, nostalgic and more than me the fans are very excited to see me back.

What kind of daily soap would you like to do now?

I love power-packed roles and powerful characters. I would love to do a character that has some impact.

What kind of reality show would you like to do?

I always wanted to do Khatron ke Khiladi, which I eventually did. I’m very happy and satisfied with that. Other than this, I really don’t know which reality show I will be able to do.

What do you have to say about the changing content on TV?

There are different phases; earlier, it was the saas-bahu dramas’ trend, then supernatural shows and now it’s more of content-driven shows with different stories. So, I think it’s just a reflection of the current times.

What difference do you find between TV and OTT?

Well, in TV we shoot every day and don’t know how long the show will last. While on OTT you have either a month or two for a series.

What kind of genres do you personally like to watch?

I like period dramas on web or fantasy shows. I also enjoy comedy shows.

You’re active on social media, but you’re hardly seen socialising at parties or events. What is that so?

Well, I’m an introvert and think over the years everybody knows that. I really am not a very social person and like to be indoors. I do not party too much. I meet my friends for coffee and only if it is someone very close to me, I would join the party. In that too, I just attend for some time and leave.

What are your forthcoming OTT projects?

My latest OTT project is Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal and there are two other projects lined up.