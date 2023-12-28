I owe my career to him, says Sonu Sood as he condoles Vijayakanth’s death

Mumbai, December 28
DMDK founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, on Thursday.
Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth. He wrote, "'Kallazgar' my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN."
“Kallazgar “ my first film ever , was a gift from the legend “ VIJAYKANTH” sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN 💔 pic.twitter.com/Zb4kaipBtV— sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 28, 2023
Sonu shared a picture of Vijayakanth. The next slide showcased a video scene from the movie. The last picture showcased Sonu's look from the movie 'Kallazhagar'.
Bharathi-directed 'Kallazhagar' is a Tamil action drama film starring Vijayakanth and Laila. Other cast members include Nassar, Sonu Sood and Manivannan. It was released on February 6, 1999.
